Russia says it struck the port of Odesa and hit another vessel in the Black Sea
Russian forces reportedly struck a fuel storage facility, oil refinery, and a vessel delivering supplies to the Ukrainian army at the port of Odesa.
- Country:
- Russia
Russian forces struck a fuel storage facility and an oil refinery at the Ukrainian port of Odesa and hit a vessel south of the port that was delivering supplies for the Ukrainian army, Russia's Defence Ministry said on Friday.
Reuters could not independently verify the ministry's assertions.
ALSO READ
-
Poland summons Russian ambassador after missile incident
-
ANALYSIS-Tariff provisions could doom long-awaited Russia sanctions bill
-
Russian court confiscates 123 real estate assets belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses
-
Russia says it struck Ukrainian logistics hub in the Dnipropetrovsk region, Ifax says
-
EXCLUSIVE-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security