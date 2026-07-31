Russia says it struck the port of Odesa and hit another vessel in the Black Sea

​Russian ‌forces struck ​a fuel storage ‌facility and an oil refinery at ‌the Ukrainian ‌port of Odesa and hit a ⁠vessel ​south ⁠of the port that ⁠was delivering supplies ​for the Ukrainian army, ⁠Russia's Defence ⁠Ministry ​said on Friday.

Reuters could not ⁠independently verify the ⁠ministry's assertions.