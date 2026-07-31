Russia says it struck the port of Odesa and hit another vessel in the Black Sea

Russian forces reportedly struck a fuel storage facility, oil refinery, and a vessel delivering supplies to the Ukrainian army at the port of Odesa.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 20:08 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 20:08 IST
Russia says it struck the port of Odesa and hit another vessel in the Black Sea
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  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russian ‌forces struck ​a fuel storage ‌facility and an oil refinery at ‌the Ukrainian ‌port of Odesa and hit a ⁠vessel ​south ⁠of the port that ⁠was delivering supplies ​for the Ukrainian army, ⁠Russia's Defence ⁠Ministry ​said on Friday.

Reuters could not ⁠independently verify the ⁠ministry's assertions.

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