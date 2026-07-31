Russian court confiscates 123 real estate assets belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses

A Russian court has confiscated 123 properties belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses, transferring them to the state, following a 2017 ban on the organisation deemed unlawful by the European Court of Human Rights.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 19:37 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 19:37 IST
Russian court confiscates 123 real estate assets belonging to Jehovah's Witnesses
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Russia

A ​court in ​the Russian capital has ‌confiscated 123 ​real estate assets which belonged to the Jehovah's ‌Witnesses and transferred them to the Russian state, Moscow's court service said on Friday. It ‌said the property assets had previously ‌been registered as belonging to the Swedish branch of Jehovah's Witnesses and included 63 residential and ⁠commercial ​properties ⁠with a total area of over 11,000 square ⁠metres and 60 plots of land with ​a total area of 5.6 hectares situated ⁠across the country.

A Russian court banned Jehovah's ⁠Witnesses ​as an "extremist organisation" in 2017, a move that the European Court of ⁠Human Rights ruled in 2022 was itself unlawful. ⁠Many ⁠Jehovah's Witnesses in Russia have since been jailed after being convicted of "extremist ‌activity."

TRENDING

1
Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia Takes Legal Action Against Telegram Over Terror Content

Australia
2
U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

U.S. Launches Retaliatory Strikes in Iran

United States
3
Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland Takes to the Skies: Fighter Jets Defend Airspace

Poland
4
Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia Sues Telegram Over Pro-Terror Content

Australia

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Fast Routes to Safe Shelters: Rethinking Humanitarian Supply-Chain Resilience

AI in Industry 4.0 and 5.0: The Innovation Race Beyond Automation

Why the Future of Logistics Depends on Connecting AI, IoT and Blockchain

IMF Backs Tanzania's Economy, But Will Structural Reforms Unlock Its Full Growth Potential?

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026