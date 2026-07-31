EXCLUSIVE-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security

Russia's grain lobby warns that Ukrainian drone attacks could shut down grain exports via the Black Sea, potentially causing global wheat shortages and price hikes.

Reuters | Updated: 31-07-2026 19:03 IST | Created: 31-07-2026 19:03 IST
EXCLUSIVE-Russian grain lobby says Kyiv's attacks threaten Black Sea exports and global food security
  • Country:
  • Russia

​Russia's main grain lobby ‌group warned ​on Friday that Ukrainian drone attacks on Russian ships and ports could shut down grain exports ‌via the Black Sea in the near future, pushing up prices and causing hunger in Africa and the Middle East. Russia, the world's largest wheat exporter, ‌and Ukraine, also a major agricultural exporter, have been attacking each other's agricultural ‌export facilities and commercial vessels in the Black Sea area in recent weeks.

Russia's Union of Grain Exporters and Producers told Reuters that the consequences of the attacks would ⁠be ​felt my many countries ⁠in the near future. "Systematic attacks that began in July could soon lead to ⁠a complete blockage of export corridors in the Black Sea basin," the union said ​in a statement to Reuters.

It said that the shortfall in supply ⁠of Russian wheat to other countries this season could reach 30-35 million metric tons, accounting ⁠for ​around 15 per cent of total global wheat trade. It would not be possible to cover the shortfall by increasing exports from ⁠alternative countries, it said. "Disruptions to shipping in the Black Sea caused by Ukrainian ⁠attacks on dry ⁠cargo vessels and port infrastructure pose a direct threat to global food security," it said.

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