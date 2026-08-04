South Korea's Lee urges authorities to step up support as heatwave kills 16

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has urged authorities to step up support for heatwave victims, warning that extreme weather is becoming more frequent and normal.

Reuters | Updated: 04-08-2026 07:37 IST | Created: 04-08-2026 07:37 IST
South Korea's Lee urges authorities to step up support as heatwave kills 16
Lee Jae Myung
  • Country:
  • South Korea

South Korean ​President Lee Jae Myung ​urged on Tuesday ‌authorities to ​step up support for people affected by a record heatwave ‌in the country, saying the death toll had risen to 16 and warning that extreme weather was becoming ‌more frequent. Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Lee called ‌on officials to take necessary measures to protect the daily lives of people and inspect power systems as demand for ⁠air ​conditioning ⁠surges.

"We need to make efforts for a fundamental overhaul of ⁠the national crisis system, since this extreme weather is ​becoming normal," he said. The nation's weather agency said Yangsan, ⁠a southeastern inland city, recorded a temperature of 42.5 degrees ⁠Celsius (108.5 ​degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, the highest temperature measured in 122 years of weather observations.

The ⁠Korea Meteorological Administration also issued its first-ever heatwave warning for ⁠parts ⁠of Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi on Monday, extending this to all of the capital ‌on Tuesday.

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