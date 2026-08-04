South Korea's Lee urges authorities to step up support as heatwave kills 16

South Korean ​President Lee Jae Myung ​urged on Tuesday ‌authorities to ​step up support for people affected by a record heatwave ‌in the country, saying the death toll had risen to 16 and warning that extreme weather was becoming ‌more frequent. Speaking at a cabinet meeting, Lee called ‌on officials to take necessary measures to protect the daily lives of people and inspect power systems as demand for ⁠air ​conditioning ⁠surges.

"We need to make efforts for a fundamental overhaul of ⁠the national crisis system, since this extreme weather is ​becoming normal," he said. The nation's weather agency said Yangsan, ⁠a southeastern inland city, recorded a temperature of 42.5 degrees ⁠Celsius (108.5 ​degrees Fahrenheit) on Sunday, the highest temperature measured in 122 years of weather observations.

The ⁠Korea Meteorological Administration also issued its first-ever heatwave warning for ⁠parts ⁠of Seoul and neighbouring Gyeonggi on Monday, extending this to all of the capital ‌on Tuesday.