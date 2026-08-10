Tragic Toll: Ukrainian Drone Strike Hits Russian City

A deadly Ukrainian drone strike struck the Russian city of Nizhnekamsk, causing at least 13 fatalities, including several Central Asian nationals and a child, alongside injuring 39 others. This incident marks one of the heaviest civilian tolls in Russia in recent months, according to local authorities.

Ukraine's military acknowledged targeting Tatneft's TANECO oil refinery in Tatarstan, approximately 800 km east of Moscow. The Kremlin has labeled the strike a terrorist attack, stating that residential areas were also hit. Accusations of deliberately targeting civilians have emerged, with both Kyiv and Moscow denying such claims.

The TANECO refinery, already hit earlier in June, is central to this development as ongoing strikes have exacerbated fuel shortages across Russia. Ukraine aims to impact Russia domestically amid the war, while Moscow seeks external fuel to address shortages. Concurrent attacks saw casualties in both Russia and Ukraine.