Romania has announced that its only operational nuclear reactor is set to operate for an additional nine days, thanks to an ingenious redirection of the drought-stricken Danube River. The move comes as a part of emergency measures taken by the EU nation aiming to tackle its energy crisis.

Efforts include blowing up a rock obstruction, dredging the riverbed, and sinking four barges filled with rocks to create a crucial dike, elevating water levels by 4 centimeters around the reactor. These emergency steps coincide with the country's declaration of an energy emergency throughout August, urging reduced consumption during peak hours.

The Danube remains at a record low at Romania's entry, significantly affecting power output. The nation's energy strategy, relying on a mix of sources and transitioning from coal, faces challenges amid policy shifts jeopardizing EU funding.