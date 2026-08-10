England’s Drought Crisis: A Nation Parched

Almost three-quarters of England is now classified as experiencing drought, as announced by the British government on Monday. This underscores the worsening impact of prolonged dry weather impacting agricultural production, public water supplies, and wildlife habitats.

Approximately 71.3% of the country is now facing a flash drought, resulting from unusually low rainfall paired with elevated temperatures, marking an increase since late July when nearly half of England was declared in drought conditions.

Water Minister Emma Hardy emphasized the challenging summer for the nation, stating government efforts to support farmers and mitigate risks of wildfires as rivers, reservoirs, and groundwater levels continue to drop. The drought, coupled with heatwaves, has already resulted in 2,877 heat-related deaths this year.