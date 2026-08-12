Drone Attacks Ignite Unrest in Libya's Oil Heartland

Libya's National Oil Corporation has controlled fires at the Zawiya oil complex caused by drone attacks, which might lead to a force majeure. The violence jeopardizes Libya's oil industry and its plans to boost production. Despite no damage to the refinery, disruptions in supply persist.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-08-2026 00:46 IST | Created: 12-08-2026 00:46 IST
Drone Attacks Ignite Unrest in Libya's Oil Heartland
  • Country:
  • Libya

On Tuesday, Libya's National Oil Corporation announced that emergency teams successfully extinguished fires at the Zawiya oil complex, caused by explosive-laden drone assaults, sooner than anticipated. This violence could force the corporation, an OPEC member, to declare force majeure if similar incidents persist on energy assets in Zawiya.

Zawiya, situated west of Tripoli, is home to Libya's largest operational refinery and has been a hotspot for clashes between armed factions. Over the weekend and into Monday, the refinery was targeted by drones, causing fire-induced collapses of fuel tanks, though responsibility remains unclaimed.

Despite no damage to the refinery itself, operations briefly halted, impacting fuel supplies. Libya seeks foreign investors to elevate oil production. The economy, which depends on oil, has been unstable due to political fragmentation, impacting international partnerships and oil-related progress.

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