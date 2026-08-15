Seismic Alert: Indonesia Faces Powerful Quake and Tsunami Warning

A magnitude 7.7 earthquake struck off the coast of Indonesia, initiating a tsunami warning by the country's geophysics agency. Several aftershocks followed the initial quake. The European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre recorded the event, while Australia confirmed there is no tsunami threat to their territories.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-08-2026 04:42 IST | Created: 15-08-2026 04:42 IST
Seismic Alert: Indonesia Faces Powerful Quake and Tsunami Warning
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  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A powerful earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck off the Indonesian coast early Saturday morning, reported the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre. Following the main tremor, several aftershocks were registered.

In response, Indonesia's geophysics agency, BMKG, issued a tsunami warning for various regions, urging caution and preparedness in vulnerable areas.

Meanwhile, Australia's tsunami warning centre reassured that this undersea quake poses no threat to Australia's mainland, islands, or territories.

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