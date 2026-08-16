Hurricane Lala's Devastating Impact on Hawaii: Power Outages and Flooding Loom

Hurricane Lala hit Hawaii with intense winds and heavy rainfall, leading to over 40,000 power outages, primarily on the Big Island and Maui. The National Hurricane Center warned of potentially deadly conditions, predicting significant rain and flooding. Authorities urged caution as they addressed the extensive impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 06:40 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 06:40 IST
Hurricane Lala's Devastating Impact on Hawaii: Power Outages and Flooding Loom
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  • United States

Hurricane Lala made landfall in Hawaii on Saturday, bringing destructive winds and torrential rainfall, resulting in over 40,000 households losing power across the state. The National Hurricane Center has issued stark warnings about the 'life-threatening' weather conditions, urging residents to prepare for severe disruptions.

The hurricane is projected to deposit between 10 to 20 inches of rain on the Big Island, with some areas anticipating up to 25 inches. Eastern Maui could see 8 to 12 inches of rainfall, prompting severe flooding and mudslide warnings, particularly in hilly regions.

On the ground, Hawaiian Electric has notified customers that outages could persist overnight as crews evaluate storm damage. Maximum sustained winds reached 75 mph, categorizing it as a Category 1 storm, while wind gusts exceeded 100 mph in elevated areas. Key transportation hubs, including airports and ports, have been temporarily closed to ensure public safety.

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