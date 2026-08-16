Fire and Fear: Russian Missile Assault on Kyiv Ignites Chaos
A Russian missile attack on Kyiv early Sunday resulted in fires in at least two districts, with one person reported injured. Mayor Vitali Klitschko reported fire outbreaks in a northern suburb and near the city center following falling debris. Air alerts and explosions were noted across the city.
- Country:
- Ukraine
Early on Sunday, Russian forces targeted Kyiv with a missile strike, igniting fires in at least two districts of Ukraine's capital, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.
Klitschko, utilizing the Telegram app, mentioned that debris from the attack had initiated a fire in a non-residential northern suburb area, affecting multiple cars and another site south of the city center.
Reuters' sources confirmed explosions in Kyiv, while unofficial Telegram sources shared images of burning market stalls in the suburb. Subsequent air alerts were issued twice post-2 a.m. as Russia continues its intense air raids on Ukrainian cities.