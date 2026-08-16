Fire and Fear: Russian Missile Assault on Kyiv Ignites Chaos

Early on Sunday, Russian forces targeted Kyiv with a missile strike, igniting fires in at least two districts of Ukraine's capital, according to Mayor Vitali Klitschko.

Klitschko, utilizing the Telegram app, mentioned that debris from the attack had initiated a fire in a non-residential northern suburb area, affecting multiple cars and another site south of the city center.

Reuters' sources confirmed explosions in Kyiv, while unofficial Telegram sources shared images of burning market stalls in the suburb. Subsequent air alerts were issued twice post-2 a.m. as Russia continues its intense air raids on Ukrainian cities.