Aftershocks and Aftermath: Eastern Indonesia's Devastating Quake

A magnitude-7.7 earthquake hit East Nusa Tenggara province in Indonesia, leading to the evacuation of 5,000 people, 51 deaths, and significant damage. Rescuers are working amidst aftershocks and blocked roads. Emergency measures are being considered to aid the affected population.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-08-2026 09:00 IST | Created: 16-08-2026 09:00 IST
Aftershocks and Aftermath: Eastern Indonesia's Devastating Quake
  • Country:
  • Indonesia

A severe earthquake measuring 7.7 on the Richter scale struck East Nusa Tenggara in eastern Indonesia, claiming at least 51 lives and prompting the evacuation of around 5,000 residents. The quake on Saturday disrupted roads and caused landslides, leaving authorities scrambling to address the aftermath.

Deputy Health Minister Benjamin Paulus Octavianus reported that the quake left 36 individuals with serious injuries and 77 with minor injuries. The tremor, which hit early in the morning, was followed by 341 aftershocks and is the deadliest in years since the 2022 earthquake in West Java that resulted in hundreds of fatalities.

Authorities have deployed more than 3,500 military personnel to assist with search and rescue efforts. In the Sikka region, many residents fled to a sports arena for safety, while others set up temporary shelters outside collapsed structures. The Indonesian government is contemplating declaring a state of emergency to expedite resource mobilization in the devastated areas.

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