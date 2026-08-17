France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds

France plans to increase funding to assist towns in relocating residents whose homes were destroyed by recent wildfires. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu announced the decision as authorities evacuated hundreds in the southwestern Landes region, already battered by severe blazes earlier this summer.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-08-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 17-08-2026 17:26 IST
France Boosts Wildfire Recovery Funds
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The French government has announced plans to increase financial support for towns needing to relocate residents affected by wildfires. Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu made this announcement on Monday as the country grapples with the aftermath of devastating blazes.

Just last week, French authorities evacuated 525 villagers after a wildfire broke out in the pine woods of the southwestern Landes region. This area had already suffered significant damage from major fires earlier in the summer, making the situation even more dire for local communities.

The increased funding aims to expedite recovery efforts and provide much-needed aid to those forced to abandon their homes due to the wildfires' destructive impact.

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