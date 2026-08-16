Firefighters Battle Historic Belgium Wildfire Threatening German Border

Firefighters have been tirelessly battling Belgium's largest recorded wildfire, which as of Sunday morning has scorched 3,000 hectares and is advancing towards the German border, according to local authorities.

The fire, situated in the High Fens nature reserve, has been ongoing since Friday. Firefighters from Belgium, Germany, and Luxembourg, along with the army and local farmers, have been working to contain the blaze. Efforts were focused on Sunday as the fires encroached on Germany, with responders hopeful that cooler, humid weather could aid containment, as stated by Stephanie Ernoux, spokesperson for Wallonia's administration.

The blaze has more than doubled the size of Belgium's previous largest wildfire from 2011, which burned 1,400 hectares, as per the European Forest Fire Information System. After Belgium's request for reinforcements, the EU deployed helicopters and water bomber aircraft across Europe on Saturday. Local authorities confirmed that the defensive line safeguarding evacuated villages held firm on Sunday. Despite no homes being affected, smoke levels remain significant, and evacuated residents have been advised against returning home. The fire erupted during Belgium's fifth summer heatwave, a phenomenon scientists link to climate change's aggravating effects on fire conditions.