Mystery Explosions Near Iran's Key Oil Terminal
Several explosions were reported near Iran's Kharg Island, a critical oil terminal in the Gulf. The origins of the explosions are yet unknown. Unverified reports suggest a potential missile attack by U.S. forces on an Iranian tanker. No official statement has been issued by Iranian authorities.
Several explosions were reported near Iran's Kharg Island, a vital oil terminal, on Saturday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. The cause of the explosions remains unknown.
The state-affiliated Nournews agency mentioned unconfirmed reports alleging that a missile fired by U.S. forces might have targeted an Iranian tanker near Kharg island. A correspondent present on the island noted the explosions but did not observe any smoke.
As of now, there has been no official statement from the Iranian authorities regarding these developments.
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