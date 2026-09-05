Mystery Explosions Near Iran's Key Oil Terminal

Several explosions were reported near Iran's Kharg Island, a vital oil terminal, on Saturday, according to the semi-official Fars news agency. The cause of the explosions remains unknown.

The state-affiliated Nournews agency mentioned unconfirmed reports alleging that a missile fired by U.S. forces might have targeted an Iranian tanker near Kharg island. A correspondent present on the island noted the explosions but did not observe any smoke.

As of now, there has been no official statement from the Iranian authorities regarding these developments.