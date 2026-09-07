Heroic Rescue in Kanpur: Firefighters Save Lives Amid Raging Inferno

In Kanpur, a dramatic rescue unfolded early Monday morning as firefighters battled a blaze at a residence near Swaroop Nagar Gastro-Liver Ratan Hospital. Alerted at around 4:47 am, fire teams from Colonelganj and Latouche Road stations, led by the Chief Fire Officer, raced to the scene.

As the fire raged on, assistance from Mirpur and Fazalganj fire stations was summoned. The inferno quickly engulfed the building, trapping several people and two dogs inside. Firefighters quickly initiated rescue and firefighting strategies. Due to the impassable front entrance, ladders were employed to rescue three individuals from the second floor and transport them to a hospital.

The remaining trapped inhabitants and their canine companions were safely relocated to a neighboring rooftop. Nearby residents were also evacuated for safety reasons. The fire was eventually subdued and extinguished, with no casualties reported thanks to the swift action of the Kanpur Nagar Fire Department.