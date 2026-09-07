Rising Concerns Over Sabotage: Berlin's Power Grid Under Threat

Authorities in Berlin are investigating a fire at a transformer substation, heightening concerns over a series of sabotage attacks on Germany's power grid. This comes as police in Wesel examine a security breach at another substation.

The Berlin police reported on X that they are investigating the cause of the fire in the Moabit district to determine whether it was accidental or an act of arson. Luckily, power supply remains uninterrupted for now.

Meanwhile, German police are on the lookout for a man who has sent letters claiming responsibility for previous sabotage incidents. Authorities discovered potential explosives at his residence last week, fueling further alarms.