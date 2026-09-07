UAE's Stance on Energy Exports and Iran Relations

At the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi, UAE presidential adviser Anwar Gargash emphasized the independence of the UAE's energy exports from political constraints. He warned that re-establishing trust with Iran could be a prolonged process, potentially spanning decades.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 13:13 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 13:13 IST
UAE's Stance on Energy Exports and Iran Relations

In a significant address at the Hili Forum in Abu Dhabi, Anwar Gargash, UAE's presidential adviser, outlined the resilience of the nation's energy strategy.

He declared that UAE's energy exports will not be manipulated or constrained by political situations, cementing the country's commitment to energy independence.

Gargash also highlighted the complex diplomatic landscape, acknowledging that rebuilding trust with Iran remains a formidable challenge that could take decades to overcome.

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