Attack on Jazan: Saudi Aramco's Refinery Under Siege

The Jazan oil refinery, under the stewardship of the global oil giant Saudi Aramco, faced an attack on Monday. Currently, efforts are underway to determine the scale of the inflicted damage. This development was brought to light by the Financial Times through individuals familiar with the situation.

While the Financial Times has reported these details, Reuters has yet to independently verify the incident. The attack on such a pivotal infrastructure underscores significant concerns around security in the energy sector.

Further investigations are expected to reveal more about the origin and intent of the attack, as global energy markets closely watch the developments. The impact on oil production and potential implications for regional stability remain under scrutiny.