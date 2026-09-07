Temba Bavuma Leads South Africa Against Australia

Temba Bavuma has been named as the captain for South Africa's one-day international series against Australia, taking place from September 24 to 30. Fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has also been recalled to join the team for this 50-over format series.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:26 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:26 IST
Temba Bavuma Leads South Africa Against Australia
Temba Bavuma

Temba Bavuma has been appointed the captain for South Africa's one-day international series against Australia, scheduled from September 24 to 30. The series promises to be a crucial test for both teams.

In a strategic move, fast bowler Gerald Coetzee has been recalled to strengthen the squad in this 50-over format. Coetzee's performance will be pivotal in bolstering the team's bowling attack.

The series is expected to showcase intense cricketing action, with Bavuma steering the South African side. Fans look forward to an exciting clash with Australia.

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