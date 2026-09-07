Pound Faces Mixed Fortunes Amid Economic Uncertainty

On Monday, the British pound presented a mixed performance against major currencies, gaining slightly on the dollar, remaining steady against the euro, but sharply declining against the Japanese yen. Financial markets responded to Finance Minister John Healey's inaugural economic address, which offered little clear direction for the UK's currency strategy.

Healey unveiled initiatives aimed at empowering city regions to attract private investments as part of Prime Minister Andy Burnham's decentralization efforts. Although stressing commitments to fiscal discipline and reducing costs, Healey's proposals largely echoed those of former finance minister Rachel Reeves, leaving limited impact on sterling's value, which traded at 85.86 pence per euro, and $1.3573 against the dollar.

The pound's sharp drop against the yen, down 0.8% to 209.41 yen, its lowest since February, highlighted yen's newfound strength due to factors like capital repatriation and anticipated interest rate hikes by the Bank of Japan. Meanwhile, analysts speculated on the pound's future stability amid monetary policy pressures and the forthcoming UK budget announcements.