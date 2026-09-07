Political Shift: CDU Loses Mandate in Saxony-Anhalt
The Christian Democrats, led by Chancellor Friedrich Merz, have lost their governing mandate in Saxony-Anhalt. CDU state premier Sven Schulze announced that the Alternative for Germany (AfD) now holds the power to govern, marking a significant political shift in the region.
The Christian Democrats in Saxony-Anhalt, led by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, face a pivotal moment as they lose their governing mandate. According to CDU state premier Sven Schulze, the party now finds itself in opposition.
Schulze's remarks on Monday underscored the shift in power dynamics within the eastern state. He acknowledged the new political landscape where the AfD assumes control, stating, "We are in opposition. The mandate to govern now lies with the AfD."
The announcement of the electoral result and the transition of power to the AfD is poised to be discussed further at the CDU party board meeting, highlighting the ongoing evolution in regional politics.