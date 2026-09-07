Former Chairman of Sichuan Airlines Under Investigation

Li Haiying, the former chairman of Sichuan Airlines Group, is being investigated by China's top anti-graft watchdog for suspected serious violations of discipline and law. The investigation highlights ongoing efforts to clamp down on corruption within various sectors of the Chinese government and corporate landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 17:34 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 17:34 IST
Former Chairman of Sichuan Airlines Under Investigation

Li Haiying, known as the former chairman of Sichuan Airlines Group, has come under the scrutiny of China's top anti-corruption body. The organization announced on Monday that Li is being investigated for suspected substantial breaches of both discipline and law.

The move signifies China's persistent crackdown on corruption, with officials focusing on eradicating malpractices across various levels of governance and corporate operations. Details of the investigations, however, remain undisclosed.

This case adds to the growing list of high-profile figures under examination, illustrating China's commitment to promoting transparency and ethical practices within its realms of influence.

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