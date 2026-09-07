Norway's Groundbreaking Carbon Capture Leap

The largest carbon capture facility in Europe has commenced operations in the Netherlands. The project, developed by Norwegian fertilizer company Yara International, represents a significant step forward for carbon capture technology. Located in Zeeland's Sluiskil, the facility will reduce emissions at Europe's major fertilizer production hub.

Slated for full operation by 2026, Yara Sluiskil aims to capture and liquefy up to 800,000 metric tons of CO2 per year. The captured carbon will be transported to Norway and stored 2.6 km beneath the seabed by Northern Lights, a transport and storage operator. Yara anticipates removing approximately 12 million tons of CO2 over 15 years.

The initiative is part of the EU's broader strategy to employ carbon capture technology to meet its 2050 net-zero emissions goal, particularly in industries like chemical manufacturing. However, the technology faces skepticism due to its commercial viability and opposition from environmental advocates, with critics arguing that it might prolong oil and gas production under the guise of future emissions capture.