Houthi Drones Target Saudi Aramco: A Bold Move

Iran-aligned Houthi forces launched a coordinated attack using drones and ballistic missiles targeting energy sites of Saudi oil giant Aramco in southern regions, describing the mission as a broad operation aimed at key energy infrastructure.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 13:18 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 13:18 IST
Houthi Drones Target Saudi Aramco: A Bold Move
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In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announced a major offensive against Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure on Tuesday. The group targeted sites belonging to oil giant Aramco in the southern areas using drones and ballistic missiles.

Describing the assault as a 'broad operation,' a spokesperson for the Houthi military outlined the attack's scope. The assault marks a continuation of aggressive tactics aimed at disrupting vital economic arteries in Saudi Arabia.

Such acts highlight the ongoing conflict's strain on international energy markets, prompting concerns over regional security and stability. The attack underscores the vulnerability of Saudi oil assets amid enduring geopolitical tensions.

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