Houthi Drones Target Saudi Aramco: A Bold Move

In a significant escalation of regional tensions, Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis announced a major offensive against Saudi Arabia's energy infrastructure on Tuesday. The group targeted sites belonging to oil giant Aramco in the southern areas using drones and ballistic missiles.

Describing the assault as a 'broad operation,' a spokesperson for the Houthi military outlined the attack's scope. The assault marks a continuation of aggressive tactics aimed at disrupting vital economic arteries in Saudi Arabia.

Such acts highlight the ongoing conflict's strain on international energy markets, prompting concerns over regional security and stability. The attack underscores the vulnerability of Saudi oil assets amid enduring geopolitical tensions.