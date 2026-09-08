Macron Pushes for Pan-EU Social Media Ban for Kids Under 15

French President Emmanuel Macron has called on the European Commission to support a European Union-wide ban on social media for children under 15 after France failed to pass its own legislation, according to his office on Tuesday.

In a letter to European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen dated August 29, Macron emphasized the urgent need for a bloc-wide ban through new EU legislation. This follows the rejection of a similar national bill by France's Constitutional Council this summer, which was set to take effect in September. Macron stated, 'I believe it has now become essential to go further and, through a new European legislative text, harmonise a ban on access to social media platforms for children under the age of 15, in order to protect all children across the Union.'

Australia's landmark ban on social media for children last year has set a precedent, prompting several European countries to consider their own restrictions amid growing concern over social media's effects on young people's mental health. However, some countries, especially in Scandinavia, believe it should be up to parents to decide. Macron, nearing the end of his French presidency, has prioritized this cause ahead of the 2027 presidential election and is lobbying other EU governments for support. Despite France's legislative setback, Macron confirmed the government will work on revising the legislation, though political fragmentation and complex budget negotiations pose challenges.