Russia's Stance on Global Payment Methods Ahead of BRICS Summit

Russia has clarified its position on global payment systems, stating it is not pursuing de-dollarisation and is flexible with acceptable payment methods. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed Indian reporters ahead of the BRICS summit, underscoring concerns about countries using currencies as political tools without specifying any nation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 14:17 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 14:17 IST
Russia's Stance on Global Payment Methods Ahead of BRICS Summit
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has announced that Russia does not intend to pursue 'de-dollarisation' and remains open to various acceptable payment methods.

Peskov's comments came during a virtual session with Indian journalists at a time when the BRICS leaders are set to convene in New Delhi.

He expressed concern about the use of national currencies as political instruments but refrained from naming any specific countries involved in such practices.

TRENDING

1
Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Quarter-Finals Showdown at the US Open: American Stars Shine

Global
2
Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Tragedy at Miami Airport: Amazon Prime Air Crash Claims Lives

Global
3
Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Labuschagne's Redemption: Australia Gears Up for Crucial South Africa Tour

Global
4
Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Pegula Powers Into U.S. Open Quarters with Dominant Victory

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Clean Energy, Fair Choices: Why Governments Must Put Citizens at the Heart of Transition

Mongolia’s Health Cybersecurity at a Crossroads as Digital Care Expands Faster Than Defences

Unlocking Tonga’s Economy: Why Finance, Skills and Infrastructure Hold the Key to Growth

Why the Strait of Hormuz Is a Bigger Economic Risk Than an Oil Story

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026