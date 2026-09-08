Russia's Stance on Global Payment Methods Ahead of BRICS Summit
Russia has clarified its position on global payment systems, stating it is not pursuing de-dollarisation and is flexible with acceptable payment methods. Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov addressed Indian reporters ahead of the BRICS summit, underscoring concerns about countries using currencies as political tools without specifying any nation.
Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov has announced that Russia does not intend to pursue 'de-dollarisation' and remains open to various acceptable payment methods.
Peskov's comments came during a virtual session with Indian journalists at a time when the BRICS leaders are set to convene in New Delhi.
He expressed concern about the use of national currencies as political instruments but refrained from naming any specific countries involved in such practices.