Uttar Pradesh Unveils Textile Legacy and Future at UP-TEX 2026 Conclave

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, during the inaugural session of the 'UP Textile Conclave-2026', underscored the state's distinguished textile legacy and significant industrial prospects. He showcased how Uttar Pradesh is not only poised with a skilled workforce and vast markets but also houses the world's youngest workforce, priming it for substantial industrial growth.

Highlighting the historic global demand for Indian textiles, especially from Uttar Pradesh, CM Yogi spotlighted traditional crafts such as Varanasi's silk sarees, Bhadohi's carpets, and Lucknow's chikankari. He further noted Kanpur's notable contributions in textile, leather, and industrial manufacturing as embodiments of the state's robust industrial capabilities.

Adityanath elaborated on the promising future of technical textiles and the sports goods industry in Meerut, emphasizing these sectors as extensions of Uttar Pradesh's textile heritage. He asserted the state's resources and ecosystem are ripe for strengthening its textile sector, supported by a 56% rise in textile exports over six years.