Venezuela's Mining Potential: Untapped Resources and Ambiguous Data

The mining sector in Venezuela, long in the shadow of the country's major oil output, is now gaining attention from the U.S., particularly under the administration of President Donald Trump. Efforts to enhance mineral extraction have been plagued by a lack of clear and consistent data regarding available reserves and resources.

In 2019, President Nicolas Maduro announced a five-year plan to increase mineral extraction. However, issues with how reserves and future mining potentials are reported have obscured the true picture of the country's mineral wealth. Official reports have mixed terms like 'reserves' and 'resources', leading to confusion among potential investors.

While there are significant estimates of gold, iron ore, and bauxite resources, the actual operational status of these mining projects is unclear. Reports suggest growth in production of key minerals in recent years, yet specific figures are missing. As Venezuela tries to revive this essential sector, clarity and transparency will be key.