Viksit Bharat Quiz: Empowering Young Leaders for Future India

The Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports has initiated the Viksit Bharat Quiz, marking the first stage of the Viksit Bharat Young Leaders Dialogue (VBYLD) 2027. This ambitious program calls upon the youth, particularly in Karnataka, to actively engage in this quiz endeavor.

Aimed at young Indians aged 15 to 29 as of August 17, 2026, the quiz is accessible online via the MY Bharat portal in multiple languages until September 30, 2026. The VBYLD 2027 unfolds through a five-stage, merit-based pathway, starting with the quiz and advancing through essay contests, district and state championships, culminating in the National Dialogue scheduled for January 2027 in New Delhi.

This grand finale aligns with National Youth Day, emphasizing tracks like Viksit Bharat Challenge and Youth Parliament. Karnataka emerges as part of the Technology & Innovation Region alongside Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. The initiative promotes national integration, showcasing leadership and innovation to nurture young talents, aligned with the vision of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'.