NIA Nabs Key Suspect in PNB Counterfeit Currency Conspiracy

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has arrested Amit Kumar, a key accused in the counterfeit currency scandal at Punjab National Bank's Saharanpur branch. Kumar, a bank employee, was apprehended in Chandigarh, advancing the probe aimed at uncovering the scope and involvement in the Rs 17.29 crore fraud.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 23:07 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 23:07 IST
NIA Nabs Key Suspect in PNB Counterfeit Currency Conspiracy
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) (File photo/ ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has successfully apprehended Amit Kumar, a pivotal figure in the counterfeit currency case linked to the Punjab National Bank (PNB) in Saharanpur, Uttar Pradesh. This arrest marks a significant development in the investigation into the Rs 17.29 crore currency fraud case.

Authorities located Kumar, a bank employee implicated in the counterfeit scandal, on September 7 in Chandigarh. Following his arrest, he was presented before the Special NIA Court in Chandigarh, which sanctioned a two-day transit remand for his transfer to the Special NIA Court in Lucknow.

The case, which surfaced with the discovery of counterfeit notes on August 29, was initially registered by Saharanpur's Sadar Bazar Police. In light of the unfolding details, the NIA re-registered the case to explore the broader conspiracy, including tracking the origin of the fake currency and any further complicit individuals. Investigation continues as the agency aims to dismantle the entire network behind this audacious counterfeit currency scheme.

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