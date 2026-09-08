BRICS Countries Strengthen Ties Through Digital Technology Collaboration

BRICS nations are seeing substantial benefits from collaboration in digital technologies like e-commerce and logistics. Dmitry Taburov, CEO of MEFERI Russia, highlighted the synergy of combining different areas of expertise, resulting in tailored solutions. Cooperation aims to streamline technology adaptation, enabling faster scaling and preserving technological sovereignty.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 08-09-2026 23:03 IST | Created: 08-09-2026 23:03 IST
BRICS Countries Strengthen Ties Through Digital Technology Collaboration
Dmitry Taburov, CEO of MEFERI Russia (Photo/TV BRICS). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russia

BRICS countries are reaping significant gains from their collaborative efforts in digital technologies, particularly in logistics, e-commerce, digital payments, and automation. Dmitry Taburov, CEO of MEFERI Russia, emphasized the successful synergy achieved by blending diverse areas of expertise during an exclusive interview with TV BRICS.

Taburov pointed out that technological products are often developed in one nation but customized and integrated in another, transforming individual advancements into comprehensive solutions for various sectors. He highlighted the need for concrete cooperation mechanisms, such as standard alignment, joint testing, and pilot projects, to further enhance these collaborations.

By simplifying stages of cooperation like adaptation and training, companies can more rapidly scale their solutions within BRICS, Taburov explained. This strategy not only enables quicker deployment of innovations but also strengthens technological sovereignty, allowing countries to enhance their capabilities while maintaining access to partners' technologies.

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