Power Struggles Ignite Protests in Gambia

Mass protests erupted across Gambia as demonstrators, angered by prolonged power cuts, confronted police forces using tear gas to disperse crowds. Gatherings near the official residence of President Adama Barrow highlighted the public's escalating discontent.

Spontaneous protests emerged in the capital, Banjul, where residents burned tyres and constructed barricades. They voiced their frustrations, chanting "Barrow must go!" as the nation grappled with electricity disruptions lasting up to 48 hours.

Addressing the issue, President Barrow acknowledged the population's grievances in a televised address, promising swift actions including new generators and solar power initiatives to restore and stabilize the power grid.