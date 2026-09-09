Power Struggles Ignite Protests in Gambia

In Gambia, protesters clashed with police over persistent power cuts, highlighting growing frustrations ahead of the December presidential election. Demonstrators demanded the resignation of President Barrow and called attention to prolonged power outages affecting daily life. Government officials vowed to restore electricity and announced plans for new energy solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 02:52 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 02:52 IST
Power Struggles Ignite Protests in Gambia
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Mass protests erupted across Gambia as demonstrators, angered by prolonged power cuts, confronted police forces using tear gas to disperse crowds. Gatherings near the official residence of President Adama Barrow highlighted the public's escalating discontent.

Spontaneous protests emerged in the capital, Banjul, where residents burned tyres and constructed barricades. They voiced their frustrations, chanting "Barrow must go!" as the nation grappled with electricity disruptions lasting up to 48 hours.

Addressing the issue, President Barrow acknowledged the population's grievances in a televised address, promising swift actions including new generators and solar power initiatives to restore and stabilize the power grid.

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