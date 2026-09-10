The Currency Conundrum: Future of Carry Trades

As the Japanese yen's surge stirs the forex market, traders seek a new low-yield currency for funding carry trades. With deflation ending in Japan, alternatives like the Swiss franc and Canadian dollar emerge, yet uncertainties persist due to divergent monetary policies and market volatility.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 05:00 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 05:00 IST
The Currency Conundrum: Future of Carry Trades
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The Japanese yen has seen a remarkable resurgence, leaving forex traders questioning which currency should now fund their carry trades. The long-time staple, yen, is no longer a one-way bet for traders given recent monetary shifts in Japan.

Currency traders are now contemplating alternatives like the Swiss franc and Canadian dollar, each presenting its own challenges. As global central banks, including the U.S. Federal Reserve, increase rates, these decisions become increasingly complex.

With liquidity, low volatility, and interest rates being critical, the euro emerges as another possibility. However, the ever-changing environment stresses that the era of predictable, ultra-low rates is ending, ushering in a volatile investing landscape.

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