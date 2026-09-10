Trumpapalooza: GOP's Midterm Gamble Amidst Political Turbulence

The Republicans launched their unconventional midterm convention on Wednesday, painting Democrats as "dangerous" while lauding President Trump's achievements. Despite concerns over Trump's declining popularity, the GOP aims to rally core supporters ahead of the November 3 elections.

Dubbed "Trumpapalooza" by RNC Chairman Joe Gruters, the Dallas event highlighted the party's dependence on Trump. Some Republican candidates skipped the convention, worried about the impact of inflation and international conflicts on their races.

With Trump's approval ratings low, the GOP seeks to energize voters by contrasting with Democrats on issues like border security and economic policy. The focus remains on promoting Trump's legacy, amid strategic media clashes with concurrent NFL games.