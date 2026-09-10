Trumpapalooza: GOP's Midterm Gamble Amidst Political Turbulence
At the unusual midterm convention, Republicans focused on solidifying support for President Trump despite his dwindling popularity. The event, informally called 'Trumpapalooza,' emphasized Trump's influence on GOP strategies, as they branded Democrats as 'dangerous' and prepared for battles over key issues like inflation, border security, and the Iran war.
The Republicans launched their unconventional midterm convention on Wednesday, painting Democrats as "dangerous" while lauding President Trump's achievements. Despite concerns over Trump's declining popularity, the GOP aims to rally core supporters ahead of the November 3 elections.
Dubbed "Trumpapalooza" by RNC Chairman Joe Gruters, the Dallas event highlighted the party's dependence on Trump. Some Republican candidates skipped the convention, worried about the impact of inflation and international conflicts on their races.
With Trump's approval ratings low, the GOP seeks to energize voters by contrasting with Democrats on issues like border security and economic policy. The focus remains on promoting Trump's legacy, amid strategic media clashes with concurrent NFL games.