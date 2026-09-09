Mount Fuji Landslide: Climbers and Communities Impacted by Heavy Rain

A landslide on Mount Fuji, following heavy rain in Japan, covered vehicles but caused no injuries. Separate incidents on the mountain and severe weather in other regions resulted in casualties and transport disruptions. Authorities have issued warnings as rain continues across Japan.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 14:31 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 14:31 IST
Mount Fuji Landslide: Climbers and Communities Impacted by Heavy Rain
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A landslide occurred near a main climbing starting point on Japan's Mount Fuji on Wednesday, following intense rainfall that affected central areas of the country, TBS reported. The debris engulfed three vehicles, but no injuries have been reported, according to the local broadcaster.

The heavy rainfall, recorded in Shizuoka Prefecture overnight, prompted the closure of the Fuji Subaru Line, a primary access route to Mount Fuji, as per updates on the road's website. Additionally, two climbers were found unconscious on trails, though investigators have not linked this to the Fuji landslide, Kyodo News stated.

Further mishaps due to torrential rains were reported in Shizuoka, where a landslide resulted in a casualty. Other prefectures like Aichi and Gifu experienced flash flooding and injuries, with Nagoya, the capital of Aichi, registering unprecedented rainfall causing disruption in transportation. The Japan Meteorological Agency forecasts continued heavy rain across the region.

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