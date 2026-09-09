Republicans Stage Unprecedented Convention to Rally Support Pre-Midterms

In an unconventional move, President Donald Trump and the Republican Party are hosting a national convention in Dallas ahead of November's midterm elections. The event aims to galvanize support despite Trump's unfavorable approval ratings, with efforts focused on party unity and key policies.

The Dallas gathering is set less than two months before the elections, posing a critical juncture that might determine Republican control in Congress. Concerns over attracting attendees have emerged due to Trump's low approval rating and negative economic headlines.

Key Republican figures, including Vice President JD Vance and other prominent members, are expected to speak. The convention will address topics such as trade and public safety while commemorating key anniversaries, aiming to project strength and unity within the party.