Nagoya Stands Resilient: Asian Games Unshaken by Torrential Rains
Nagoya experienced heavy rainfall forcing an evacuation of athletes and officials, but the mayor assures no disruption to the Asian Games. Despite some flooding and leaks, Games are set to proceed as planned without injuries or significant damage reported, according to officials.
In a display of resilience, Nagoya's preparations for the Asian Games remain unshaken despite heavy rains that briefly disrupted the city.
On Wednesday, the mayor confidently dismissed fears of event disruption, with only minor inconveniences reported among the 400 athletes and officials who were evacuated.
The sporting event continues to be on track, ensuring the grand opening proceeds as planned, defying the inclement weather threats that loomed over the city.