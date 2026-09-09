Rapid Progress: Turkey's Ambitious Nuclear Expansion

Turkey is making significant strides in its nuclear energy sector, as Energy Minister Alparslan Bayraktar announced on Wednesday. Collaborations with Canada are progressing swiftly for Turkey's second and third nuclear power plants, with further clarity anticipated in the upcoming months.

The minister also disclosed ongoing discussions with China, Russia, and South Korea regarding nuclear power projects in northwestern Turkey. These partnerships highlight Turkey's commitment to expanding its nuclear energy infrastructure.

Bayraktar's remarks to the broadcaster CNBC-e underscore the strategic importance of international collaborations in accelerating Turkey's nuclear ambitions, as the country seeks to enhance its energy capabilities.