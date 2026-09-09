Blast Rocks Swiss Hydroelectric Station
An explosion at a hydroelectric power station in southern Switzerland seriously injured two people. The incident occurred in Piotta due to a workplace accident, leading to a partial collapse of the building. Local authorities are investigating the building's condition for further safety assessment.
Two individuals sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a hydroelectric power station in southern Switzerland on Wednesday, according to local police.
The incident occurred in the village of Piotta and was attributed to a workplace accident, reported state broadcaster RSI. The explosion resulted in a partial collapse of the structure.
Authorities in the Ticino canton are currently investigating the building's integrity, as initial reports suggested significant structural damage.