Blast Rocks Swiss Hydroelectric Station

An explosion at a hydroelectric power station in southern Switzerland seriously injured two people. The incident occurred in Piotta due to a workplace accident, leading to a partial collapse of the building. Local authorities are investigating the building's condition for further safety assessment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 16:40 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 16:40 IST
Blast Rocks Swiss Hydroelectric Station
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Two individuals sustained serious injuries following an explosion at a hydroelectric power station in southern Switzerland on Wednesday, according to local police.

The incident occurred in the village of Piotta and was attributed to a workplace accident, reported state broadcaster RSI. The explosion resulted in a partial collapse of the structure.

Authorities in the Ticino canton are currently investigating the building's integrity, as initial reports suggested significant structural damage.

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