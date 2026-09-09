Maharashtra's Early Sugar Crushing Amid Supply Concerns

Maharashtra, India's top sugar-producing state, will start crushing sugar cane from October 15, two weeks earlier than the previous year. The expected sugar cane supply is about 99 million metric tons, a decrease from last season. India has also allowed duty-free imports of raw sugar to counter high domestic prices.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 17:05 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 17:05 IST
Maharashtra's Early Sugar Crushing Amid Supply Concerns
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Maharashtra, India's leading sugar-producing state, is set to begin sugar cane crushing two weeks ahead of last year, starting October 15. The decision comes amidst expectations of reduced cane supplies as the state anticipates around 99 million metric tons of sugar cane for the new season—a dip from the 104.5 million tons crushed previously.

The state government confirmed this early start date in a statement released on Wednesday, highlighting the urgency due to decreased supplies. This development highlights the broader challenges facing India's sugar industry as domestic demand remains high.

To alleviate pressure from soaring sugar prices, India permitted duty-free imports of 1 million metric tons of raw sugar last month. These strategic moves aim to stabilize the market in the world's largest sugar-consuming country.

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