China's Aluminium Ambitions: Expanding Horizons Beyond Borders

China's aluminium smelters have been pushing the limits this year, fueled by historically low raw material costs and strong profit margins. The Shanghai aluminium price is approaching three-month highs, further incentivizing producers to maximize operations despite exceeding government-set production caps.

With a national output already surpassing Beijing's 45-million-metric-ton capacity ceiling, Chinese producers are pivoting their investments to international markets. Notable projects are underway in Indonesia, leveraging existing industrial infrastructure, and other countries like Kazakhstan and Angola are also welcoming Chinese-backed smelters.

These expansions are cementing China's dominant role in the global aluminium supply chain, furthering its control over approximately 60% of worldwide production. The move comes as the West struggles to formulate an equivalent response, potentially reshaping the balance of power in the global aluminium industry for years to come.