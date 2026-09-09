Indonesia Battles Unprecedented Wildfire Season Amidst 'Super El Niño'

Indonesia is grappling with a significant increase in emissions caused by wildfires raging across Borneo and Sumatra. The country's emission levels are currently the highest worldwide, igniting concerns over air quality.

According to data released on Wednesday by Fire Emissions Watch, a climate monitoring platform, Indonesia's fire emissions from September 1 to September 7 tallied at 19.7 million metric tons. This surge surpassed Russia's emissions, contributing to over one-third of global totals. The fires have been exacerbated by 'super-El Niño' conditions, leading to soaring temperatures and severe droughts, marking Indonesia's most severe wildfire season in 11 years.

Experts warn that the full extent of the wildfire season may become apparent in the coming months, potentially echoing the catastrophic fires of 2015 that resulted in widespread ecological and public health repercussions. As authorities brace for continued challenges, monitoring systems have noted emission levels alarmingly surpassing past averages.