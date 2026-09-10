Space Innovations and Collaborations: A Global Glimpse

Innovative strides in the space sector are making headlines worldwide. Indian startup GalaxEye has achieved a significant milestone by securing a U.S. patent for its satellite imaging technology, setting new standards for Earth imaging data.

U.S.-based Stoke Space plans to revolutionize satellite launches with a billion-dollar funding boost, advancing their reusable rocket strategy. Meanwhile, President Macron's summit seeks unity amid European no-shows, and Aerospacelab has secured a €2.4 billion deal for EU’s IRIS² satellite production.

In parallel, IBM and NASA have teamed up to enhance lunar exploration through AI models, while SpaceX solidifies its position with major UK contracts. The advances continue as OroraTech partners with Eutelsat for infrared satellite monitoring.