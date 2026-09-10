Space Innovations and Collaborations: A Global Glimpse

The article summarizes major global developments in the space industry. Highlights include GalaxEye's patent for satellite imaging, Stoke Space's funding for powerful rockets, Macron's European space summit, Aerospacelab's EU satellite contract, and IBM-NASA's AI model for lunar exploration. It also covers SpaceX's growing role and OroraTech's satellite monitoring partnership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 18:26 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 18:26 IST
Space Innovations and Collaborations: A Global Glimpse
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Innovative strides in the space sector are making headlines worldwide. Indian startup GalaxEye has achieved a significant milestone by securing a U.S. patent for its satellite imaging technology, setting new standards for Earth imaging data.

U.S.-based Stoke Space plans to revolutionize satellite launches with a billion-dollar funding boost, advancing their reusable rocket strategy. Meanwhile, President Macron's summit seeks unity amid European no-shows, and Aerospacelab has secured a €2.4 billion deal for EU’s IRIS² satellite production.

In parallel, IBM and NASA have teamed up to enhance lunar exploration through AI models, while SpaceX solidifies its position with major UK contracts. The advances continue as OroraTech partners with Eutelsat for infrared satellite monitoring.

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