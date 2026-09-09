Space Innovations and Discoveries: Patent Wins, Rocket Launches, and Pottery Treasures

Indian space startup GalaxEye has achieved a significant milestone by securing a U.S. patent for its innovative satellite imaging technology. The patented system synchronizes optical and radar sensors on satellites, enhancing the company's foothold in the burgeoning Earth imaging data market, which sees increased demand from sectors like security and agriculture.

Stoke Space, a U.S.-based rocket launch startup, announced its ambitious plans to develop a more powerful rocket for satellite constellation replenishment. This comes after closing a $1 billion funding round, which values the company at approximately $10 billion. CEO Andy Lapsa reiterated the company's commitment to its fully reusable rocket strategy amid growing demand for launch services.

France presses on with a space summit led by President Emmanuel Macron, aiming to strengthen Europe's role in space. Despite low attendance from major U.S. tech firms and European leaders, the event aims to foster cooperation among 120 nations. Meanwhile, construction in Tbilisi has unveiled a rare find of medieval pottery, dating back to the 10th century.