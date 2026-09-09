GalaxEye Secures US Patent for Cutting-edge Satellite Imaging

Indian space technology startup GalaxEye announced the acquisition of a U.S. patent for its advanced satellite imaging system, marking a significant milestone for the company. This technology synchronizes optical and radar sensors, cementing GalaxEye's place in the escalating market for Earth imaging solutions. The patent is particularly timely as the demand for satellite-derived data intensifies across sectors such as security, agriculture, and disaster management.

In a strategic move, U.S.-based Stoke Space has raised $1 billion in funding to develop a more powerful rocket for satellite deployment. With its valuation now at approximately $10 billion, the company reinforces its commitment to reusable rocket technology, aligning with the growing global need for enhanced launch services.

As European space efforts face challenges, France is pushing forward with a pivotal space summit aimed at bolstering Europe’s influence in the competitive arena of space endeavors. Meanwhile, European rocket manufacturer ArianeGroup considers increasing launches to address potential satellite deployment bottlenecks, while India’s ISRO reassures its leadership position amid privatization concerns.