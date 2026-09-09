GalaxEye Secures US Patent for Cutting-edge Satellite Imaging

Indian startup GalaxEye has obtained a US patent for its innovative satellite imaging technology, integrating optical and radar sensors. This achievement places GalaxEye at the forefront of the burgeoning satellite-based intelligence sector, which is increasingly vital across various industries including security, agriculture, insurance, and disaster response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-09-2026 10:25 IST | Created: 09-09-2026 10:25 IST
GalaxEye Secures US Patent for Cutting-edge Satellite Imaging
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Indian space technology startup GalaxEye announced the acquisition of a U.S. patent for its advanced satellite imaging system, marking a significant milestone for the company. This technology synchronizes optical and radar sensors, cementing GalaxEye's place in the escalating market for Earth imaging solutions. The patent is particularly timely as the demand for satellite-derived data intensifies across sectors such as security, agriculture, and disaster management.

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