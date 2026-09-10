Canada's C$350 Million Aid Boost for Ukraine's Air Defense
Canada has announced a C$350 million aid package for Ukraine to acquire air defense interceptors, as Kyiv faces increased attacks from Russia. The equipment will help protect against ballistic missiles. This support forms part of Canada's extensive aid to Ukraine since Russia's invasion in February 2022.
Canada has unveiled a substantial C$350 million aid package for Ukraine, aimed at bolstering Kyiv's air defense capabilities amid escalating Russian attacks. Prime Minister Mark Carney confirmed the news following discussions with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
With Kyiv experiencing a shortage of critical Patriot interceptors, the package is designed to counter the intensified ballistic missile threats from Moscow. Carney highlighted the urgent necessity of reinforcing Ukraine's air defense systems.
Details on the specific interceptors to be delivered remain undisclosed, but the weapons will be acquired through a U.S. program enabling rapid supply to Ukraine. This marks part of Canada's over C$25.5 billion commitment to Ukrainian aid since 2022.
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