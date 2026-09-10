Political Storm in West Bengal: Opposition Critiques Government Amid Controversies

The political landscape in West Bengal has heated up as the Leader of Opposition, Ritabrata Banerjee, launches a scathing critique against the state government regarding the recent arrest of Sumit Roy. Banerjee labeled Roy's arrest as 'long overdue' and accused the administration of making Roy a 'sacrificial lamb' to protect more influential figures.

During his statements to the press, Banerjee alleged that Roy managed to evade legal action for an extended period due to political protection. 'Sumit Roy has been involved in various dubious activities, and we seek full transparency in this matter,' he asserted, emphasizing the need for a thorough investigation.

Adding to the intrigue, Banerjee raised suspicions over Roy's trips abroad, supposedly for medical treatment, amid claims that luxury properties were rented in places like Long Island. He questioned the validity of permissions granted by the Supreme Court, suggesting discrepancies in Roy's reported health condition and luxurious accommodations.

Additionally, Banerjee took a swipe at former Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee concerning her electoral success in by-elections and her potential candidacy in upcoming political races. He cynically noted her consistent victories in by-elections, hinting at possible strategic resignations by the opposition to ensure her winning streak continues.