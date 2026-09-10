Valieva's Skating Setback: ISU Revokes Neutral Status Amid Ongoing Tensions

Kamila Valieva's neutral athlete status was revoked by the ISU, barring her from international competitions. The decision comes after a previous doping controversy. Valieva, who returned to competition after a doping ban, planned to appeal at the Court of Arbitration for Sport alongside teammates, amid ongoing geopolitical tensions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 23:11 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 23:11 IST
Valieva's Skating Setback: ISU Revokes Neutral Status Amid Ongoing Tensions
Kamila Valieva

Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva's dream of competing on the international stage has been dashed as the International Skating Union (ISU) revoked her neutral athlete status, the governing body announced on Thursday.

Valieva, who became embroiled in a global doping controversy at the age of 15 during the 2022 Olympics, returned to competition domestically following a four-year ban. However, her hopes of participating in upcoming events such as the Milano Cortina Winter Olympics remain unfulfilled.

Russian Sports Minister Mikhail Degtyarev confirmed that the affected skaters, including Valieva and teammates, intend to challenge the ISU's decision at the Court of Arbitration for Sport, amid broader geopolitical tensions and barriers for Russian athletes post-Ukraine invasion.

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