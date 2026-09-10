Crackdown in Chandni Chowk: MCD Seals 54 Illegal Shops to Enforce Building Norms

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi sealed 54 illegal shops in Chandni Chowk, targeting unauthorized commercial activities. The move aims to ensure public safety and adherence to building regulations. The crackdown comes after intensified efforts post the Satya Niketan building collapse, sparking anger among local traders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-09-2026 23:08 IST | Created: 10-09-2026 23:08 IST
Crackdown in Chandni Chowk: MCD Seals 54 Illegal Shops to Enforce Building Norms
Shops sealed by MCD (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
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  • India

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken decisive action against unauthorized commercial activities by sealing 54 illegal shops operating from basements in Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk. This enforcement effort targets violations of the Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL)-2016 and the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021.

The MCD clarified that the sealing drive, implemented under Sections 345-A and 347 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, is essential for preventing potential incidents and enhancing public safety. Despite ongoing legal confrontations since a notice in 2019, all identified shops were sealed following the latest directive.

This development has followed an increased focus on unsafe structures in the capital after the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse. While MCD officials maintain that the crackdown enforces essential regulations, local traders, represented by Yogesh Singhal of the All India Bullion & Jewellers Association, express growing frustration and economic concerns over the closures.

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