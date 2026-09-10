Crackdown in Chandni Chowk: MCD Seals 54 Illegal Shops to Enforce Building Norms

The Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) has taken decisive action against unauthorized commercial activities by sealing 54 illegal shops operating from basements in Kucha Mahajani, Chandni Chowk. This enforcement effort targets violations of the Unified Building Bye-Laws (UBBL)-2016 and the Master Plan for Delhi (MPD)-2021.

The MCD clarified that the sealing drive, implemented under Sections 345-A and 347 of the Delhi Municipal Corporation (DMC) Act, is essential for preventing potential incidents and enhancing public safety. Despite ongoing legal confrontations since a notice in 2019, all identified shops were sealed following the latest directive.

This development has followed an increased focus on unsafe structures in the capital after the tragic Satya Niketan building collapse. While MCD officials maintain that the crackdown enforces essential regulations, local traders, represented by Yogesh Singhal of the All India Bullion & Jewellers Association, express growing frustration and economic concerns over the closures.